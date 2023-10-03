Tony Schiavone Reveals Interview With Adam Copeland, Commentators Surprised At His Debut

When Tony Schiavone saw Adam Copeland at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023, he was as shocked as everyone watching.

The AEW commentator reflected on the exciting AEW debut of former WWE Hall of Fame legend Adam “Edge” Copeland during the latest installment of his “What Happened When” podcast.

According to the longtime legendary pro wrestling commentator, he wasn’t aware that Copeland was coming until it happened.

“I had no idea he was there, but I thought it was great,” Schiavone said. “I thought it was pretty cool when he slides into the room and he and Christian go face-to-face because I’m looking at them thinking, ‘Man, there’s a legendary tag team and they’re just staring at each other.’ It was a very, very good moment and the fans lost their minds as well. So with all that, I thought it was a very good move, but no, I didn’t know, and you know what? That’s cool.”

He also spoke about how excited Copeland seemed to be in AEW when he took part in a backstage interview with him after his debut.

“We did a very exclusive backstage interview with him afterwards, and you can tell his excitement for being here in AEW, so good job. I’m sure as time goes on, it won’t be the last surprise that we have. I’m not giving a spoiler because again, I don’t know, but as we go on in the years, you just never know, right? I mean, think about Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley on the very first AEW Double or Nothing.”

