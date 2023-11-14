Tony Schiavone Wants “Surfer Sting” To Return For AEW Revolution 2024 Retirement

Tony Schiavone thinks Sting should bring back his old colorful “Surfer Sting” look, as opposed to his “Crow Sting” look for his final match at AEW Revolution 2024.

The AEW commentator spoke about this, as well as his lengthy relationship with “The Icon” over the years, on the latest installment of his “What Happened When” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his relationship with Sting and the first time he “stuck a microphone” in his face at TBS Studios years ago: “It was surreal, it really was, and I was really thrilled about doing it. I was talking to Sting on Saturday when we were in Oakland, and we were giving each other a hard time, as you do. There were a bunch of guys standing around and I said, ‘Yeah, I remember the first time I stuck the microphone in front of Sting at TBS Studios. Sting rolled down, he was so blown up he couldn’t get words out. He was [breathing heavy].’ Sting says, ‘I don’t remember that.’ I said, ‘It’s on video if you’d like me to pull it up.’ Both have been such phenomenal performers, and I’ve said this many times, I’m honored to be tied to them in some way.”

On how Sting should bring back his “Surfer Sting” look for his final match at AEW Revolution 2024: “You look online and see a lot of photos of Ric Flair, it’s me holding a microphone. That’s very special to me. I really would like for Sting, for his last match, to come out at Surfer Sting. Blonde hair, spike it up. It would be great. A lot of people would love to see it. Maybe we can convince him to do it.”

