Top 3 Moments Of AEW Worlds End 2025

On Saturday, December 27th, All Elite Wrestling returned to the outskirts of Chicago, IL, in Hoffman Estates, IL, for its big event, “Worlds End.” The show was headlined by Samoa Joe putting his AEW World Championship on the line in a four-way match against Swerve Strickland, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and MJF.

We also saw Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley punch their tickets to the 2025 Continental Classic Final and do battle for the Continental Championship. Also, Kris Statlander put her AEW Women’s Championship on the line against Jamie Hayter, Darby Allin met Gabe Kidd, FTR put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against the Bang Bang Gang, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the event?

3. Kris Statlander retains her AEW Women’s Championship

In one of the night’s big marquee matches, we saw Kris Statlander put her AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Jamie Hayter. Back in September at “AEW All Out,” Statlander defeated ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla to win the AEW Women’s World Championship, which marked her first title win in the promotion.

Over the next few months, we saw Statlander defeat the likes of Mina Shirawkawa, Toni Storm, and Mercedes Mone to kick off her reign in a very positive way. Her match with Hayter continued her hot streak as she once again showcased why she’s one of the very best on AEW’s roster, whether in the men’s or women’s division.

In the end, Statlander landed a “Saturday Night Fever” on Hayter to pin her and retain her AEW Women’s World Championship. It remains to be seen where both women go from here, mainly where Hayter goes from here. However, one thing we know for certain is that Kris Statlander’s reign is just getting started, and the best may be yet to come.

2. Jon Moxley becomes the new AEW Continental Champion, winning the 2025 Continental Classic

In the precursor to the main event of the show, we saw the finals of the 2025 Continental Classic take place as Jon Moxley did battle with the AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. This match was not only the finals of the 2025 Continental Classic but also a match in which Jon Moxley challenged for the AEW Continental Championship.

As the incumbent AEW Continental Champion, Okada entered the Continental Classic Tournament. It was later confirmed that Okada’s title would be the prize of the tournament. So, Okada had his work cut out for him. However, he punched his ticket to the finals, defeating Konosuke Takeshita earlier in the event. As for Moxley, he punched his ticket to the finals rightfully by defeating Kyle Fletcher.

The stage was set, and the match didn’t disappoint. Okada and Moxley left it all out in the ring. However, in the end, Moxley pins the champion after hitting a stomp and a Death Rider on Okada to win the Continental Championship.

With Moxley’s win, he becomes the third man to ever hold the AEW Continental Championship and wins the 2025 Continental Classic. It also marked the end of the AEW Unified Championship, since Okada dropped the Continental Championship and now only holds the AEW International Championship. This was a fantastic match, which showed a new side of Moxley after the fact.

1. MJF reclaims the throne in All Elite Wrestling

The main event of the show saw Samoa Joe put his AEW World Championship on the line against the former champion, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF. This was one of the biggest main events in recent memory, as all four competitors in this one were actually former AEW World Champions, with Page being the most recent.

Last month, Samoa Joe defeated Page to become the new AEW World Champion, turning heel in the process. Over the course of the month, Strickland and a returning MJF got involved, turning this one into a four-way match. Spoiler alert, fans weren’t disappointed when push came to shove, and the action started in the ring.

All four men showed up and showed out in this one. This was a match that saw four of the very best in AEW go 100mph from the opening bell. The Opps, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook even made their presence felt to help Joe. However, in the end, Samoa Joe eats two buckshot lariats, and as Page goes for a third, MJF low blows him. MJF capitalizes and hits a heatseeker on Joe to win the AEW World Championship for the second time.