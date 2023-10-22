Top Free Agent Backstage At Saturday’s AEW Collision

Saturday’s AEW Collision was notable because it was the first time Jon Moxley got physical since his injury, and a top free agent was present backstage.

The show ended with Big Bill and Ricky Starks retaining the AEW Tag Team titles over Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta when The House of Black interfered. Following the match, Starks and Bill pounced on the challengers until Bryan Danielson and FTR intervened to save them.

This prompted Moxley to enter the ring to clear it. He had been out since Dynamite: Grand Slam, when he suffered a concussion in a match against Rey Fenix and Moxley called an audible, allowing Fenix to win the title, which had not been planned.

PWInsider reports that Sami Callihan was backstage at the show, which is interesting as he seems to be weighing his options in the wrestling industry. It’s unclear why he was there, but he was most likely just passing through.

As PWMania.com previously reported, several AEW stars, including Moxley, have pushed for the former Impact Wrestling star to sign with the promotion. However, it is unknown if All Elite Wrestling is interested in him.

Karrion Kross, who has a history with Callihan, invited him to join WWE earlier this week.