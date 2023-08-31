Top Takeaways And Results From Hooked On Wrestling’s ‘Shake It All About’ (8/28/2023)

To cap off ALL IN weekend, Hooked On Wrestling ran their first-ever pro wrestling show at The Dome, Tuffnell Park on Monday, August 28, 2023. The show had a great and unique Tag Team Tombola Tournament, with the winners receiving a future PROGRESS Wrestling tag title shot.

PWMania.com‘s Lee Tarrier was on hand to enjoy the event. Here are his top takeaways:

MUNNY & MILLS…FUTURE CHAMPS?

Gene Munny and Connor Mills were paired in the final of the tournament, overcoming Charles Crowley and Alexxis Falcon in the final to gain the future title shot. These two teams put on a stellar final and after being paired up together in previous rounds (Falcon and Mills, Munny and Crowley) it brought a great dynamic to the end of what was a brilliant story. Can we expect to see Munny and Mills take gold against Smokin Aces? I’m not too sure, but stranger things have happened.

KROOS AND BAD BONES ARE BRUTAL

Kroos defended his title against Bad Bones and it was hard hitting and VERY brutal. Kroos got the W and highlighted how good he is, beating a top European talent in Bad Bones. I would definitely like to see Kroos across more companies as well as enjoying a long reign as BWR champion.

HOW NEED TO DO THIS MORE!

A takeaway has to be the fact that the team at Hooked On Wrestling went out of their way to create that fantastic dessert at the end of the most amazing weekend of wrestling. From all the parties and events they had put on running up to Monday, it was staggering how slick and fun this show was. There is no doubt that the team love wrestling with a passion and after this, it’s clear they can book a show. My one demand…MORE PLEASE!

Below are complete results from the event:

Tag Team Tombola Tournament Qualifying Match

Leon Slater defeated Rob Drake, LJ Cleary and Robbie X.

Tag Team Tombola Tournament First Round Match

The Lyrical Twats (Man Like DeReiss & Charles Crowley) defeated Simon Miller & Memes.

Tag Team Tombola Tournament First Round Match

Tate Mayfairs & Scotty Rawk defeated The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris de Silva).

BWR Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Kroos (c) defeated Bad Bones.

Tag Team Tombola Tournament First Round Match

Gene Munny & Alexxis Falcon defeated Leon Slater & Bullit.

Tag Team Tombola Tournament First Round Match

Connor Mills & Chuck Mambo defeated Jordan Saeed & TK Cooper.

Singles Match

Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeated Joseph Conners.

Tag Team Tombola Tournament Semi Final Match

Connor Mills & Alexxis Falcon defeated Tate Mayfairs & Scotty Rawk.

Tag Team Tombola Tournament Semi Final Match

Gene Munny & Charles Crowley defeated Man Like DeReiss & Chuck Mambo.

Singles Match

Warren Banks defeated Sam Bailey.

PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match

Lana Austin (c) defeated Session Moth Martina.

Tag Team Tombola Tournament Final To Determine The #1 Contender’s For The PROGRESS Tag Team Championships

Gene Munny & Connor Mills defeated Charles Crowley & Alexxis Falcon.

For future Hooked on Wrestling parties, shows and events, follow them @HOWrestlingUK.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.