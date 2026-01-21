Top TNA Star Suffers “Serious Injury”

Moose has revealed a “serious injury” he suffered during his triple-threat match against Joe Hendry and Cedric Alexander at the TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view this past weekend.

TNA’s resident bad-ass surfaced via social media on Tuesday evening to confirm the news.

“For those who watched TNA Genesis I did suffer a serious injury,” he stated via X. “From the bottom of my heart I want to sincerely thank everyone for all their concern and get well soon wishes.”

Moose claimed that despite the injury, he should still be good to go for TNA iMPACT this week.

“My back is super stiff still at the moment but I should be ok for TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC live in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” he concluded.

Former TNA President Dixie Carter, who made a cameo at last week’s TNA iMPACT on AMC premiere, responded to Moose and wrote, “Get well soon.”