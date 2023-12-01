Top WWE Star Upset About Being Left Off The Royal Rumble Poster

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre isn’t happy with certain aspects of the WWE, and he’s not afraid to express his displeasure on social media.

McIntyre was not included on the official Royal Rumble 2024 poster, which was released today. Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysteiro, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Gunther, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes are among those featured. If you’re wondering when the poster was made, Punk is one of the faces on it, so it should be pretty obvious that it was made this week.

McIntyre stated, “Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?”

McIntyre appears to have been posting in character as well, referring to “snakes” in the company in a post that included a photo of himself standing across from Randy Orton. McIntyre has been portrayed as a tweener on TV in some ways because, while it appears that he’s turned heel by attacking Jey Uso and Seth Rollins, his story portrays him as somewhat sympathetic for not blindly trusting Jey Uso after what The Bloodline did to him and the roster in recent years.

That being said, McIntyre could be out of WWE in a few months if he and the company cannot reach an agreement on a new contract. According to PWInsider.com, they have not entered into deep discussions, but the company believes there is still time to work out a deal before his contract expires shortly after WrestleMania. McIntyre is said to be willing to let his contract lapse in order to spend more time with his family in Scotland.