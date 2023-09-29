Top WWE Stars Set For First Singles Match Against Each Other In Years

As the road to Fastlane continues, WWE will broadcast tonight’s SmackDown episode from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will face Santos Escobar, Charlotte Flair will face Bayley, and the Grayson Waller Effect will feature Bobby Lashley. LA Knight will also be back after missing last week’s show due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The arena has advertised World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as the show’s dark match, which will be their first singles match in four years.

According to CageMatch.net, their first and only singles match took place on a November 2019 RAW, where Rollins was disqualified after four minutes, resulting in an eight-man tag team match.

At Survivor Series that same month, they worked a Raw vs. SmackDown vs. NXT 15-Man Elimination Triple Threat match, which Team SmackDown won. They both competed in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match and were part of a six-man tag team match on RAW in January.