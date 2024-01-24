Topics For The Fifth Season Of Dark Side Of The Ring Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Vice TV has revealed the subject matter for the fifth season of Dark Side of the Ring, which premieres on March 5th, 2024.

The season will feature ten episodes, covering the following wrestlers:

The Sandman
Earthquake
Harley Race
Buff Bagwell
Brutus Beefcake
Chris Adams
Sensational Sherri
Terry Gordy
Black Saturday
Chris Colt

