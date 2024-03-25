Trailer For “WWE: Next Gen” Documentary Series Released

The “WWE: Next Gen” trailer has been released ahead of the documentary series premiere.

It was revealed today that the series will premiere on The Roku Channel on April 1st. Prior to the name change, the show was titled WWE: Recruits. The Roku Channel is available for free on all Roku devices.

There will be eight episodes. According to the synopsis, “The eight-part docuseries invites viewers to experience the grueling training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of talented young men and women making their professional wrestling dreams a reality. Thousands of pro wrestling hopefuls will be narrowed down to an elite group of candidates going for the opportunity of a lifetime.”

WWE and A.Smith & Co Productions will produce the docuseries. Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Ian Mallahan, Dan Baime, and John Cena will be the executive producers.

Cena, Triple H, Big E, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Bianca Belair, and others will make appearances.

You can check out the trailer below: