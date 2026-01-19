Trey Miguel Breaks Silence Following AEW Departure

Trey Miguel has issued his first public statement addressing the circumstances surrounding his sudden exit from All Elite Wrestling.

Just days after reports confirmed that he had been released from his contract, the former TNA X-Division Champion took to social media with a reflective message focused on accountability, faith, and personal growth.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my time,” Miguel wrote. “I’ve always apologized and did my best to put a better foot forward after. I don’t preach hate and I don’t take any pride in being hateful. I’m a man of faith, I believe in forgiveness and only ever preach that. I’m a different man today.”

Miguel’s statement arrives amid a confusing and abrupt situation involving The Rascalz. Just over a week ago, Miguel reportedly signed a multi-year deal with AEW alongside Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed.

However, when The Rascalz made their on-screen debut on the January 17 episode of AEW Collision, Miguel was conspicuously absent. Subsequent reports indicated that he was not even present in the building when the segment was taped.

According to Fightful Select, AEW has not publicly disclosed the reason for rescinding Miguel’s contract, though sources stressed that both sides remain on amicable terms.

Miguel’s statement appears to be a direct response to renewed speculation surrounding past online controversies. Most notably, in 2020, Miguel was involved in an incident on Facebook in which he used homophobic language while responding to a troll, equating being gay with being unattractive. The comments drew widespread criticism at the time.

“I’m not anti-LGBTQ+. I made some very mean comments to a member of the community in regards to why they were a member and it wasn’t right or tasteful… If I offended you then I’m genuinely sorry. Please find it in your hearts to forgive me. If you can’t forgive me, I do not blame you. But this world needs more love than hate and I’m sorry for contributing to the less desired of the two.”

That incident was not the only one resurfaced by fans. In 2019, Miguel was involved in a heated exchange on Twitter with independent wrestler David Starr, during which Miguel was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks. These included mocking Starr’s visits to Holocaust memorial sites and using the phrase “All Lives Matter,” further complicating his online history.

While AEW has remained silent on the specifics behind Miguel’s release, reports suggest the decision came from higher-level considerations rather than locker-room issues. Miguel has since announced that he is taking a break from professional wrestling and has asked for privacy.

For now, his statement appears to be an attempt to close the chapter on past mistakes while emphasizing personal accountability and growth—whether or not that will impact his future in the industry remains to be seen.