Trey Miguel Reveals Broken Patella After TNA Rebellion Match

TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that he suffered a broken patella during his match against Mustafa Ali of Order 4 earlier this month at TNA Rebellion 2026. Fortunately, his injury will not require surgery.

Miguel wrote, “Yesterday I found out my Patella is actually broken. Luckily no surgery should be necessary. Learning this blows my mind when I think about the fact that I finished that match against @MustafaAli_X at Rebellion. It’s going to take some time but I’ll see you all again soon. 💚”

At the pay-per-view event, Ali defeated Miguel to win the TNA International Championship, bringing Miguel’s title reign to an end after 57 days. There is currently no information regarding how long Miguel will be sidelined due to his injury, but updates will be provided as they become available.