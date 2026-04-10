Trick Williams Reacts To Wade Barrett Comparing Him To The Rock

WWE star Trick Williams discussed various topics with The Sun Sport’s Alex McCarthy, including his fan response in the U.K.

Williams said, “Man, the response in London was crazy. I heard that it’s always a great crowd in London, but I’m glad I get to experience it firsthand. I mean, that’s my first time wrestling in Europe and seeing how whoop that trick would travel, you know, across the Atlantic. And it traveled just fine. And the crowd, man! Like y’all is passionate over there in London, man. I can’t wait to go back.”

On how it feels to be facing Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42:

“Last year, Stand and Deliver, we all had something to prove; myself, Oba [Femi], and Je’von [Evans], and here we are a year later, on the way to WrestleMania night two against Sami Zayn, the gingerbread man. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to be at WrestleMania. But one thing about Trick Williams is, the bigger the lights, the bigger the stage, the more that I show out. And that’s what WrestleMania is, the biggest stage, the brightest lights. It’s time to show everybody what Trick Williams is about. So, man, I’m excited. I’m on cloud nine. I can’t wait. I got 8 more days to show everybody what Trick Williams is about to do.”

On Carmelo Hayes potentially being added to the match:

“We definitely have a story and, you know, as far as what it would mean to the people, I think that’d be a beautiful moment. But the truth is, whoever is in front of me got to get it. And as much as I care about Carmelo Hayes and as much of a friend that he once was to me, I don’t want to beat him down on the biggest stage of them all like that and embarrass him for his first WrestleMania. I think that’d be a little cruel to do that to one of your friends, but, you know, in the event that it does happen, whoever’s in front of me got to get it, so it is what it is.”

On Wade Barrett comparing him to The Rock:

“Yeah, man, so shout out to Wade with the fade, that’s what I call him. But, yeah, as far as when it comes to The Rock, you know, The Rock was one of those guys who made me wanna actually be in the business in the first place. I used to watch his promos and how he could control the crowd with his voice, and I thought it was the most amazing thing ever. Even more so than a wrestler, just how he was so charismatic, so stoic, that the people were just captivated with everything that he said. So when I actually decided I’m gonna pursue this business, I’m gonna become a WWE superstar. He was one of the reasons that I was really studying and watching the things that he did, not to become the Rock, not to be just like the Rock, but so the crowd scream as soon as they heard the first bit of your music. I wanted to know what it felt like to just come out flying and just sit there and let the people feel your presence. So, there’s a lot of things that The Rock did that influenced me as a performer, but by no means do I want to be the next Rock. I got to be the new Trick Williams, the one and only Trick Williams, because what The Rock has done has already been done. So I gotta find a way to do it.”