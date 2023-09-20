Trick Williams Reveals Who His Promos Are Influenced By

Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast featured NXT star Trick Williams.

Booker T asked Trick Williams how he acquired microphone comfort quickly:

“Man, it’s in me. I mean, like, my family, we all talk. We can talk and annoy one another since I was a little kid, so it’s just learning how to read people and how to entertain people. That’s just what we do. I grew up playing football so I’ve always been able to do postgame interviews and motivational speaking. That probably just tuned up my skills, but man, when I hear my voice on the microphone, I feel the power. I want to put a little rasp on it.”

Williams on are his influences when doing promos:

“I’m a big fan of comedy. I watch old school comedy. I watched Lavell Crawford. I watched Bruce Bruce. I watched funny guys, you know, Eddie Murphy, Bernie Mac, of course, and I love the way they can set up a punch line and make it hit. You know, it’s almost just like wrestling. You gotta set it up. You gotta let people feel it when it’s time for people to feel it, so I think just my natural love of comedy growing up, is really paying off now. It kind of taught me how to set up my punch lines.”

Williams on getting into wrestling:

“I did watch wrestling. This is around your day Book. My first favorite wrestler was Stone Cold Steve Austin. Man, I opened a can of whoop ass at three years old. My mom had told me like, ‘Hey, we’re going to cut back with the wrestling a little bit’ (he laughs). I stopped watching wrestling for a little bit and I kind of focused on football. But you know, I knew what’s going on. I knew the Next Generation and The Attitude Era. I watched Booker and then I saw John Cena, Randy Orton, these guys, but I wasn’t all the way into wrestling. You know, I was fully involved in football. Then after college, I had a mini camp trial with the Philadelphia Eagles and I got cut. From there, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was still trying to play football, but I had an agent at the time and he was trying to sign me up for the XFL and the XFL was owned by Vince McMahon. So I filled out this questionnaire for the XFL, and then the next day, WWE reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, if you’re interested, we want to bring you in for a try it out’. Just like you, I never once really thought about wrestling myself. Where I’m from, I don’t know any professional wrestlers. I didn’t know there were any schools at this point in time. I didn’t know how you even get into it, but I did go to the tryout and I’m like, “Man, I think I can do this. I think I can do this. Like, I’m actually made to do this right here.’ They didn’t sign me right away, so I had to go pursue it. I made up my mind that I’m not a football player anymore. You know, I’m a wrestler.”

