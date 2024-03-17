Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar Confirmed For 3/19 Episode Of WWE NXT

Trick Williams will be back in the ring for his first match in a while next week.

On Saturday, WWE announced that Trick Williams will go one-on-one against Noam Dar in singles action on next Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 3/19 episode of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (3/19/2024)

* The O.C. vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

* No Quarter Catch Crew (c) vs. Riley Osborne (Heritage Cup)

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

* Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.