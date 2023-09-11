Triple H Attends NY Fashion Week With Jeff Bezos & Ari Emanuel (Videos)

What was Paul “Triple H” Levesque doing at the recent STAUD runway show at New York Fashion Week?

The WWE Chief Content Officer was spotted at the annual event with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

Apparently “The Game” attended the event to support Emanuel’s wife, Sarah “Staud” Staudinger, who co-founded the lifestyle brand years ago.

Emanuel is the CEO of Endeavor, who officially becomes Triple H’s boss this week as the WWE and Endeavor merger with the UFC is officially finalized on Tuesday.

Check out footage of Paul “Triple H” Levesque at the STAUD runway show at New York Fashion Week below.