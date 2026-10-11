Triple H Calls LA Knight A Megastar After WWE Money In The Bank Match

The opening match of Saturday’s 2026 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event featured reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns defending his title against LA Knight. Knight delivered an outstanding performance and truly brought his A-game, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to dethrone Reigns.

Following the event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque participated in the post-show discussion, where he addressed several topics, including LA Knight. Triple H stated that Knight demonstrated to him that he is a megastar. He also expressed his belief that, despite the loss, Knight left Money in the Bank “greater” than he was when he arrived.

Triple H said, “LA Knight, to me, left this match greater than he went in. LA Knight proved that he is a megastar. He proved that he belongs in that title scene and that he is a top attraction in this business. Roman Reigns proved there is only one Roman Reigns.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.