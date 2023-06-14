Triple H Comments On WWE Sending Custom Replica Titles To Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are WWE champions.
Of the custom replica kind, of course.
After becoming the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Champions with their Game 5 victory over the Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights received custom replica WWE championship belts.
Following the big win, Triple H wrote via Twitter, “A little more hardware can’t hurt…Huge congratulations to the Vegas Golden Knights on their incredible, first-ever Stanley Cup victory.”
