Triple H Comments On WWE Sending Custom Replica Titles To Vegas Golden Knights

By
Matt Boone
-

The Vegas Golden Knights are WWE champions.

Of the custom replica kind, of course.

After becoming the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Champions with their Game 5 victory over the Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights received custom replica WWE championship belts.

Following the big win, Triple H wrote via Twitter, “A little more hardware can’t hurt…Huge congratulations to the Vegas Golden Knights on their incredible, first-ever Stanley Cup victory.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR