Triple H Confirms WrestleMania XL Main Event After Confusing Kickoff Press Event

We have our WrestleMania 40 main event.

Although it wasn’t exactly clear due to a confusing rollout at the event designed to clear things up, the announcement of the WrestleMania XL main event was made official after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday evening.

Following the media event, which saw all hell break loose with Roman Reigns choosing The Rock as his opponent and later Cody Rhodes choosing Roman Reigns as his opponent, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque cleared things up.

“Decision made,” Levesque wrote via his official X account moments after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event went off the air. “Cody Rhodes gets the chance to finish his story when he challenges Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL.”

Check out the post from Triple H's X account confirming the news below. WrestleMania XL: Night 1 and WrestleMania XL: Night 2 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.