Triple H, NFL’s Cleveland Browns React To WWE SummerSlam Coming To Cleveland

The reactions to Logan Paul’s “major announcement” are in.

As noted, Logan Paul broke the news that WWE SummerSlam 2024 will take place from Cleveland, OH. during the “major announcement” on his “IMPAULSIVE TV” podcast, which WWE promoted during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

After Paul made the news about “The Biggest Party of the Summer” coming to his hometown this year on August 3, 2024, the local NFL team from the market, the Cleveland Browns, reacted to the announcement on social media.

“Who’s ready for the biggest party of the summer,” they wrote via X. “Register for pre-sale at https://brow.nz/cm39.”

Also commenting on the news was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who also hopped on X to react to the announcement, as well as Logan Paul’s joking comment about how he wants it to be himself versus NBA legend LeBron James at the show.

“We’ve got big plans for SummerSlam’s big return to Cleveland this year,” Levesque wrote via X. “P.S. – Logan Paul, we’ll need to iron out those details a bit.”

