Triple H On UFC Star Cutting Promo On RAW: “Anything Can Happen At A TKO Takeover”

Michael Chandler turned some heads on Monday night.

The highly-entertaining UFC lightweight contender, who coached alongside Conor McGregor and was scheduled to fight him at the end of their season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show, made a memorable appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw this week at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

As noted, the Honda Center in Anaheim has inked a deal with WWE and UFC to bring several high-profile events to the venue over the next five years.

Chandler, who has always been considered a good promo in the MMA world, gave his best efforts on the microphone on Monday’s Raw, and after the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque weighed in with his thoughts.

“Anything can happen at a TKO Group Takeover,” he wrote via X.