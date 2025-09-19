Triple H Promises “Spectacle And Surprises” At WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is hyping this Saturday’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event as a can’t-miss spectacle.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up to promote the show, the WWE executive guaranteed that the company’s first PLE under its new broadcast deal will deliver in a big way.

“Nobody does big events like WWE, with possibly the exception of ESPN, right? What you guys do—the hype that you put around it, shows like this coming up here, and having my honor being here with you, you know, all of this First Take, ESPN. ESPN builds those events to be bigger than anything, and then we deliver on them bigger than anybody. So expect spectacle, expect surprises, expect to have a lot of fun, and ESPN is going to deliver,” Triple H said.

Wrestlepalooza takes place tomorrow, September 20, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and officially kicks off WWE’s new five-year media rights deal with ESPN, which brings its premium live events to the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform. The event name also pays tribute to the classic ECW pay-per-view of the same name.

The card is stacked with marquee matchups. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Drew McIntyre, while a new Women’s World Champion will be crowned when IYO SKY faces Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant title. The Usos will clash with Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in tag team action, and two blockbuster returns will headline the night. Brock Lesnar competes in his first match in two years when he takes on John Cena, and AJ Lee wrestles her first match since retiring in 2015, teaming with CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag match.

Wrestlepalooza is shaping up to be one of WWE’s most significant events of 2025, with Triple H promising fans “spectacle, surprises, and a lot of fun” to kick off this new chapter in WWE history.