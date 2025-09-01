Triple H Reacts After Roman Reigns Carried Out On Stretcher At Clash In Paris

Immediately following the opening matchup of yesterday’s WWE Clash in Paris premium live event (PLE), Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by “Big” Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after he had already defeated Reed in a singles match.

Breakker initiated the assault by hitting Reigns with a spear, which led to a vicious attack. Reigns was subsequently stretchered out of the Paris La Défense Arena after the brutal beatdown.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on the incident.

He stated, “Two heavyweights went to war…and one survived. #TheVision with the ultimate statement…#WWEClash”