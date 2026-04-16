Triple H Responds To Criticism Of WWE Creative Direction

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed several topics with Joe Tessitore, including criticism of the company’s creative direction.

Triple H said, “You know, it’s a funny thing when people will say like — you know, if you’re online or you hear fans talking and they’re like, ‘I didn’t like that.’ Yeah, I know. Believe me, I’m the first guy going, ‘That didn’t work. That wasn’t good. We screwed up there.’ Sometimes you’re putting things out there, you’re like, ‘Eh, this’ll be decent. This is not going to be A++.’ It has to ebb and flow throughout the year. There’s times when, you know like, ‘This show will be good. It’s not going to be guns blazing.’ There’s times when, you know you gotta put your foot on the gas.”

On the need to maintain a balance:

“The trick is keeping everybody else, I think sometimes, in the same mindset of — you know, we talked about thinking about tomorrow. All the time people make suggestions of like, ‘What if you did this, and this whole thing.’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s amazing, it just doesn’t leave us a place to go.’ So you have to balance out the ‘What do I do today that’s epic,’ and ‘What do I get to tomorrow?’ It’s always a mix and a challenge to balance that out. Nobody bats a thousand, I’m no different, right? But you want to try as best as possible to manage everybody to stay in the same ballpark so somebody’s not trying to swing for the fences while everybody else is trying to hit a double, you know?”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)