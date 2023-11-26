Triple H Runs Down Many Records Broken By This Year’s WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series 2023 was a business success.

At the post-show press conference following the premium live event at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. on Saturday night, Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared some of the business numbers coming out of the show.

During the post-show presser, “The Game” noted that WWE sold just short of 34,000 tickets across their two days at AllState Arena for WWE SmackDown on Friday and WWE Survivor Series on Saturday.

He mentioned that WWE Survivor Series 2023 was the highest-grossing Survivor Series show in the history of the company and the highest-grossing event in AllState Arena history, outside of WrestleMania 22.

Additionally, the WWE executive confirmed that WWE sponsorship was up 25-percent from last year and that the Women’s WarGames match was the largest viewership of all-time, which only continued to grow and break the record over and over again as the show went on throughout the evening.

Watch the complete WWE Survivor Series 2023 post-show press conference featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque via the YouTube player embedded below.