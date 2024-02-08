Triple-Threat World Title Match Announced For AEW Revolution 2024

The world title match for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is set.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ., Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page squared off in a trilogy bout as the eliminator match to determine the challenger for Samoa Joe in the AEW World Championship contest at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

The match saw Swerve and Hangman fight to a 30-minute time-limit draw, resulting in neither man winning or advancing to the PPV title tilt.

Until Tony Schiavone dropped the bombshell.

The AEW commentator stood up from the announce desk and delivered the news via AEW President Tony Khan, that Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a triple-threat match for the AEW World Championship will take place at AEW Revolution 2024 in March.

After the announcement was made, an upset Samoa Joe spoke in a brief backstage interview and vented his frustration about having to defend his title against two challengers at the upcoming PPV show at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. on March 3, 2024.

Check out the announcement and Samoa Joe’s reaction via the videos embedded below courtesy of the official AEW X account, and make sure to join us here on 3/3 for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.