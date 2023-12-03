Trish Adora Comments On Training At NJPW Dojo Under Rocky Romero

Trish Adora recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about studying under the ‘Rocky Romero learning tree’ while training at the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles, California.

“You know what? The camp just ended this past week and it’s been so interesting,” said the ROH women’s contender. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with my week now, you know? I’ve been training for five days a week, just hammering it in day after day for the last three months.”

Adora continued, “It’s become a really firm part of who I am, I think, as a performer now. So now that that’s there, I’m soaring and taking off, training a lot more, being able to talk with friends, being talking with Rocky, sitting under that learning tree. He’s been so, so cool. So very happy to be a part of the women’s Strong division.”

Check out the complete Trish Adora interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.