Two New Matches Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 40

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw New Catch Republic (“The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate and “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne) and A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) win their respective matches to advance in the 6-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40, where they will compete alongside #DIY, Awesome Truth and the New Day.
SmackDown also saw WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio challenge “Dirty” Dominik Msyterio and Santos Escobar to a tag team match at The Show of Shows, where he will team with the newest member of LWO in Dragon Lee.
