Two Top WWE Stars Set To Reach Rare Royal Rumble Milestone

The card for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble is coming together, with four bouts already confirmed, including the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumbles.

Aside from the Rumble matches, the main event at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens.

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Tribal Chief” was originally scheduled to defend his title against Orton in a singles match at this show. For more details, click here.

According to WWE Stats, Reigns and Owens will join The Miz, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H as the stars who have competed in seven title matches at the event. Up to this point, Owens and Reigns had fought six times.

Owens and Reigns have faced off several times at this PLE, including in 2017 in a No DQ Match for the Universal Title, in 2021 in a Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Title, and last year, when Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.