Two WWE Stars Brought In For Tonight’s SmackDown

Following the tragic news of Bray Wyatt’s death on Thursday, fans have been debating what WWE should do for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Many fans believe it should be turned into a tribute show for the former WWE Champion, who died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack while fighting COVID-19.

Jimmy Uso’s appearance, Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega, and Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller are already announced for the show.

PWInsider.com have also confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman will be at tonight’s SmackDown. It is unknown whether Strowman will appear on the show.

Strowman was close to Wyatt as they were members of The Wyatt Family, along with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

Strowman had neck fusion surgery in early June, which will likely keep him out of action for the rest of the year.