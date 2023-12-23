Tyson Kidd Says He Is Very Much Looking Forward To Work With Jade Cargill

WWE legend TJ Wilson (F.K.A. Tyson Kidd) recently appeared on an episode of the Counted Out podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would always like to work with talents like Kazuchika Okada and Deonna Purrazzo, but he is very much looking forward to work with Jade Cargill.

Wilson said, “I always would like to work with all of them.” “I’m sure the company is keeping eyes on things, but also keeping lips very tight, just like the CM Punk return. Someone I’m very much looking forward to working with is Jade [Cargill].”

“I’ve never worked with her. I’ve met her, but never worked with her and it would be interesting. I know some moves she does, but I don’t know her yet. I don’t know her as a wrestler, yet. I will because that’s one of my abilities, I’m good at identifying who that person is trying to come across in the ring and helping translate that. Fresh talent is always cool because it’s always different.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)