Uncle Howdy On Wyatt Sicks’ Future: “It’s About To Get Crazy”

WWE and Universal Studios are partnering to bring a chilling new attraction to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Beginning August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort, fans will be able to walk through “WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks,” a haunted house inspired by the faction currently making waves on SmackDown.

The house will be one of ten featured at the annual event, which runs on select nights through November 2. For Taylor Rotunda, known in WWE as Bo Dallas and the mysterious Uncle Howdy, the project is deeply personal, as it fulfills the vision of his late brother, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt).

“We grew up being such horror fans. Anything scary, different, wild, we were always interested in it,” Rotunda told Sports Illustrated. “So I knew that was Windham’s dream and he was reaching out to Mike [Aiello] throughout the years. This is really a dream come true for him.”

The attraction will also feature a never-before-heard version of the Wyatt Sicks’ theme song, “Shatter.” Universal creative director Mike Aiello revealed that Jamie Morgan, the song’s creator, provided the alternate version exclusively for the event.

“We were blessed—Jamie Morgan came to the table and said, ‘Hey, here’s this version of the theme that has never been heard,’” Aiello shared.

The timing of the attraction coincides with the Wyatt Sicks’ dominance in WWE. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, representing the faction, captured the WWE Tag Team Championships in July and recently defended them in a brutal TLC match at SummerSlam.

Rotunda also addressed speculation about whether the Wyatt Sicks could expand with new members. While not ruling it out, he emphasized that the group is already carrying forward Windham’s creative vision.

“Everybody in the Wyatt Sicks, if they weren’t directly handpicked by Windham, was kind of looked at by him. Windham always had books and books of ideas and people he wanted to work with. Everybody in the group now is specifically picked for their own reasons, and there are a lot of stories to tell,” Rotunda said.

“I’m not discounting anything in the future—anything can happen—but right now we feel solid where we’re at. We’ve got a lot of stuff to do, and everything’s already in motion. I would just say, everybody pay attention for the future, ‘cause it’s about to get crazy.”

With a haunted house debuting at Halloween Horror Nights, exclusive music tied to their mythology, and championship gold already secured, the Wyatt Sicks are cementing a legacy rooted in Bray Wyatt’s imagination—one that continues to evolve in and beyond WWE.