Undertaker And Kurt Angle Shoot Down WWE Rumor

WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and The Undertaker have finally put to rest one of the most persistent rumors in wrestling history — that Angle was originally slated to end The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, the two legends tackled the long-debated “what if” scenario from 2006. For nearly two decades, fans speculated that Angle was scheduled to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22 and hand him his first loss on the grandest stage. Both men wasted no time in shutting that story down.

“No, I don’t want anybody to break that. We wanted to wrestle at ‘Mania, but I didn’t want anybody to break the streak,” The Undertaker said.

Angle backed him up, confirming that while they pitched the idea of working together at WrestleMania, the streak was never on the table. Instead, Vince McMahon opted for the two to clash the month before.

“We wanted to wrestle each other… I don’t think the streak should have been broken. We presented it to Vince, and Vince said, ‘No, you’re going to wrestle the month before.’ That’s what he said,” Angle recalled.

The result was their classic World Heavyweight Championship match at No Way Out 2006, widely regarded as one of the best matches of both men’s careers. The Undertaker’s streak would remain intact until WrestleMania XXX in 2014, when Brock Lesnar famously handed him his first loss on the grandest stage.

Even Michelle McCool, The Undertaker’s wife, chimed in during the podcast, agreeing that the streak should never have been broken.

Fans can hear the full interview, which also includes Angle discussing his TNA career and the current WWE–TNA partnership below.