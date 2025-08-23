Undertaker Apologized To Spike Dudley Decades After Brutal Attitude Era Spot

One of the most replayed moments of WWE’s Attitude Era came when The Undertaker launched Spike Dudley from inside the ring with a thunderous chokeslam that sent him crashing through a table on the floor.

In a new interview, Spike has revealed the full story behind the dangerous spot—including how he had to convince a hesitant Undertaker to even attempt it, and how “The Phenom” later apologized almost two decades later.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Spike explained that the idea was entirely his. Early in his WWE run, he wanted to do something unforgettable during his Hardcore Championship match with The Undertaker.

While Taker initially offered a standard sequence, Spike pushed for something riskier. “I’m Spike. I’m 140 pounds. We can do something with me that you can’t do with everybody else because of my size,” Spike recalled telling Undertaker. “I was like, ‘Well, your chokeslam? Chokeslam me out of the ring?’ He went, ‘No. I’m not doing that. You’re an idiot.’ I said, ‘Taker, trust me, I can do this.’”

After testing the spot with a crash pad—and with encouragement from Bubba Ray Dudley—Undertaker finally agreed. The result was a moment etched into wrestling history.

Spike also shared a heartwarming exchange from WrestleMania 40 weekend, where The Undertaker apologized for the brutal bump. “As soon as he sees me, he’s like, ‘Spike, I was watching a video and saw me chokeslam you out of the ring. I just got to say, I’m sorry,’” Spike said. “I told him, ‘You don’t remember how that went down, do you? I made you do that.’ He thought he had taken liberties on me, but I reminded him it was my idea all along. He goes, ‘Oh, thank God. I feel so much better now that I wasn’t that much of a dick.’”

The story not only shed light on the famous moment, but also showcased the mutual respect between Spike and The Deadman—two very different performers who created an unforgettable piece of WWE history together.

Check out the complete interview below: