Undertaker Recalls Vince McMahon Spending Thousands Of Dollars To Rib Him

The Undertaker has dealt with his share of ribs over the years.

During a recent Q&A on his Six Feet Under podcast, “The Dead Man” reflected on Vince McMahon and others playing ribs on him throughout his legendary WWE career.

“There’s only been a few guys that would rib me. Paul Bearer would rib me and Brian Adams would rib me,” he said. “Those are the only two guys that would — well Vince (McMahon)… he went out of his way to rib me.”

He continued, “He would spend thousands and thousands of dollars just to rib me and get a kick out of it. But, as far as the talent though, the only two guys that would rib me were Paul Bearer and Brian Adams.”

