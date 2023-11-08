Upcoming AEW Collision Episode May Not Air Due To Worlds End PPV

AEW has recently changed its Collision touring schedule and will have to do so again later this year. This week, AEW is taping Saturday’s Collision show on Friday night while also airing a live episode of Rampage from Oakland, California on Friday night.

Due to its Full Gear pay-per-view event the following night on November 18th, the promotion plans to air live episodes of Rampage and Collision next Friday from Los Angeles, CA.

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, AEW will hold its Worlds End pay-per-view event at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian announced on Twitter that AEW will not be airing Collision the week of the Worlds End PPV. The news has yet to be confirmed by AEW.