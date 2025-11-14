Update For Tonight’s TNA Turning Point 2025 Special Event

The lineup for tonight’s TNA Turning Point 2025 special event continues to take shape.

Heading into the November 14 event from TNA Wrestling at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, the company has announced that newly crowned World Champion Frankie Kazarian will deliver a special version of his “King’s Speech” during the ‘Countdown’ pre-show leading into TNA Turning Point 2025.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Indi Hartwell v. Dani Luna in a No DQ match

* The IInspiration v. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Coward v. Xia Brookside & Léi Yîng Lee for the Knockouts Tag Team Title

* AJ Francis v. BDE

* Cedric Alexander & The Hardys v. Order 4

* Leon Slater v. Rich Swann for the X-Division Title

* Kelani Jordan v. M by Elegance for the Knockouts Title

* Mike Santana & Steve Maclin v. Frankie Kazarian & Nic Nemeth

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Turning Point results.