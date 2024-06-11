Update On Adam Copeland’s Recovery From Surgery

Adam Copeland is preparing to return to in-ring action following a significant setback.

Copeland retained his AEW TNT Title last month by defeating Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada. It saw them using chairs, tables, barbed wire, and other weapons.

During it, Copeland did an elbow drop off the top of the cage, landing badly on his legs and colliding with Black, who was on a table. Copeland later announced that he had fractured his tibia and would require surgery, which he recently underwent for 12 hours.

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Copeland provided an update.

Copeland stated, “My Achilles tear a few years ago led to my most difficult rehab, and I’m expecting more of that. I’m 50. I know what’s in front of me. But the surgery was successful, and the doctor was optimistic because my bones are healthy. It’s my seventh surgery, so I know the drill. We’ll see how my body cooperates.”

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a new TNT Champion will be crowned in a ladder match.