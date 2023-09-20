Update On Ashlee Emanuel Working For WWE

WWE signed Ashlee Emanuel in June 2021.

TKO/Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel mentioned at Tuesday’s WWE HQ meeting that his daughter Ashlee works for WWE and is engaged. PWInsider reported that Ashlee worked as a Creative Assistant for WWE before the acquisition, and Fightful confirmed this.

According to Emanuel’s LinkedIn page, WWE hired her in June 2021 to work RAW, but she was promoted since then.

After graduating from Whittier College in September 2014 with a BA in English Language & Literature, Emanuel interned at Endeavor as a Project Organizer for five months in May 2017. She interned as a Wolf Entertainment Production Assistant from May to August 2018. In Stamford, CT, where WWE is based, Emanuel worked part-time as a salesperson for the Connecticut Cigar Company from January 2020 to January 2021 and as an associate for Harbor Point Wines & Spirits from May 2020 to May 2021.

WWE hired Emanuel full-time as a RAW Creative Writing Assistant in June 2021. She was promoted to Executive Assistant in January 2022 and held that position until February 2022. Emanuel will celebrate two years as an Executive Assistant in January.

Emanuel listed his RAW Creative Writing Assistant skills as note-taking, organizational development, team leadership, entertainment, and travel management. She listed her current job skills: Executive Calendar, Phone Etiquette, Email Management, Account Management, Communication, Product Management, Interpersonal Skills, Travel Management, Planning, General Administration, Office Equipment, Scheduling.