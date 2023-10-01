Update On Becky Lynch’s Condition Following WWE NXT No Mercy PLE

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match took place at this year’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event from Bakersfield, CA’s Mechanic Banks Arena.

It was a wild main event match, and it was one of Stratton’s best performances in her young career. Throughout the fight, they brawled in the crowd and used various weapons such as chairs, steel steps, a table, a kendo stick, a barbed wire baseball, and a fire extinguisher.

Lynch putting out some Barbies and powerslamming her on them, Lynch hitting a leg drop off the middle rope while Stratton had a trash can on her head, and Stratton hitting a swanton bomb off the top rope to the floor onto Lynch, who was placed on a table, are some notable spots.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Lynch suffered a laceration to her arm, which required 11 stitches to close. According to the report, she appears to be fine.

Lynch issued the following comments via her Instagram after the match:

“NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all – last slide is my arm 🤢

Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt. @kingtroi for being a legend. #NoMercy”

Lynch’s arm wound is the last photo in the Instagram slide below and it should be noted that the image is graphic in nature.