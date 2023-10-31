Update On Bryan Danielson’s Broken Orbital Bone Injury

Bryan Danielson has been sidelined once more due to a fractured orbital bone. However, it did not occur where everyone expected.

The initial thought was that he got it while working a tag team match with Claudio Castagnoli on last week’s Dynamite against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez mentioned it on Wrestling Observer Radio when he collided heads with Andrade in a recent match.

Alvarez said, “Bryan Danielson was in fact not hurt last Wednesday, but he was hurt in the Andrade match and went into last Wednesday’s match with a broken orbital bone.”

Meltzer added, “I guess he went in with a black eye. They didn’t know how serious it was, but obviously, he worked on it and they shot the angle to take him out during the match. So the injury took place when they bonked heads. So it was a total fluke. It was one of those things that wasn’t like he got hit too hard or anything. Andrade was doing a spinning elbow and Danielson said he was in one place and his head was in the wrong, you know, place, and they bonked heads. And that happens in fights and things like that fairly often, actually.”

Alvarez continued, “Yeah. So apparently, the feeling was after the Andrade match that they were hoping it was like nothing serious would need surgery. And I think we mentioned yesterday that he had surgery. I’m not sure he’s had surgery yet. I think it’s still up in the air. But regardless, he was definitely hurt going into the match. He was definitely hurt coming out of the match. And there’s a chance that he’s going to need surgery, but I think they’re hoping that maybe he won’t need surgery. So I guess we’ll see. I broke my orbital bone once. It sucked, and I seem to remember that.”