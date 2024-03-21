Update On El Hijo Del Vikingo AEW’s Status, AAA Expected To Get A TV Deal

Konnan recently spoke on his podcast, “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the status of El Hijo del Vikingo.

“He’s not signed by Tony Khan,” Konnan said. “He’s signed to us (AAA) and he’s one of the very few talents, very good talents that we have that Tony hasn’t signed. What’s really fu**ed us up, when this finally happens we will have a more normal playing field is so we were supposed to get a TV deal like two years ago and then the pandemic, a lot of changes were done in the industry, so we’re on the road to that now.”

Konnan continued, “Until we get our TV deal and we can give people the proper compensation like Tony does, we’re going to lose them to him, but once we get a TV deal, a lot of people that aren’t being used right over there or anywhere will come back home because they know they will be used right by us.”

Vikingo had surgery to repair a torn ligament and damaged meniscus in his right knee, which has kept him out of action. The injury occurred while he was working for AULL, an independent promotion. Vikingo landed awkwardly on his leg after being thrown into the air by his opponent. There is no timetable for his return to the ring, but he is expected to be out for at least a few months.

You can check out the podcast below:



