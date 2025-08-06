Update On Former TNA Wrestler Rhaka Khan Following Her Arrest

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former TNA wrestler Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) was arrested on July 25th at her former apartment building after residents complained about her trespassing following her eviction.

Khan was arraigned a few days later, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges and was assigned a public defender. It was noted that her next court hearing was scheduled for the following Monday, and she was being held at Rikers Island.

According to PWInsider.com, Khan was set for another hearing on Thursday, August 28th, at 9 AM, but she was released from Rikers Island on Tuesday afternoon.

Court records indicate that she has been charged in two separate cases with the following offenses:

Case One

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree (Class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass

Case Two

* Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal Mischief, Property Damage greater than $250 (felony)

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree – (class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass