Update On Horror Writer Rob Fee’s WWE Status

Rob Fee, a horror writer, was hired by WWE in the fall of 2022 to fill the position of Director of Longtime Creative. Due to the fact that Fee and Bray Wyatt were friends at the time, Fee was able to assist in the planning of Bray Wyatt’s comeback.

He provided an update on Fee’s current situation with the company this week.

He stated, “Some exciting news! Last year I moved to Florida to be able to work w/ talent directly on every aspect of their characters. Today my title is officially WWE Director of Character Development! So honored to work w/ our INCREDIBLE team & the best roster of talent imaginable.”