Update On John Cena’s WWE Status, Cena Comments On WrestleMania In The UK & Thanks Fans

John Cena made his first appearance since losing to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 at Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. Cena assisted UK fans in making the case for a future WrestleMania in London, but was cut off by Grayson Waller. Waller eventually attacked Cena, but the segment ended with Cena finishing him off with an Attitude Adjustment.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that this appearance for Cena was just a one-off.

Cena took to Twitter this morning to thank his WWE family for welcoming him back, as well as London for a truly unforgettable experience. Cena also stated that “never say never” to a WrestleMania in the United Kingdom.

“Im simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last nights audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming back home. Thank you London for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania [UK flag emoji] [man shrugging emoji] Never say never,” he wrote.

Below is Cena’s full tweet: