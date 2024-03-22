Update On Kenny Omega’s Status Follow Diverticulitis Diagnosis

Since Kenny Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis, fans have been wondering if he will undergo surgery.

At the time of his diagnosis, he was paired with Chris Jericho on AEW television, and they were working toward a match against Ricky Starks and Big Bill at the Worlds End pay-per-view event. Jericho has since been paired with HOOk on TV.

If the top star had not been diagnosed at the time, he could have died from a blood infection, which had a 50 percent chance of occurring. He last appeared on the Dynamite episode on December 13.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that there is no real update on Omega because “a decision still hasn’t been made if he will undergo surgery for his diverticulitis.”

If he undergoes surgery, he will be unable to compete in the ring for several months.

We wish Omega speedy recovery.