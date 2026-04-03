Update On Kyle Fletcher Following Injury On AEW Collision

This past weekend, it was reported that AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, a member of the Don Callis Family, suffered an injury during his match alongside Mark Davis against The Rascalz on Saturday’s episode of “Collision.” There was a moment in the match where Fletcher’s knee landed awkwardly, and it was noted that he was seen in a walking boot after the show.

On Thursday’s episode of AEW “Collision,” a backstage segment featured AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada speaking with Davis and Andrade El Idolo to motivate them for their match against The Rascalz. Okada mentioned that Davis could seek revenge on Fletcher’s behalf, revealing that Fletcher was injured. However, Okada did not provide further details regarding the nature of the injury. Excalibur, during the commentary after the match, stated that the specifics of Fletcher’s injury are still unknown.

There has been no information yet on how long Fletcher may be sidelined, but updates will be provided as they become available.