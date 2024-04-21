Update On Matt Hardy’s Free Agent Status

“BROKEN” Matt Hardy is back.

But he’s still without a permanent home.

Following his surprise appearance at the conclusion of the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, April 20, 2024 from The Palms Resort Casino in Paradise, NV., Hardy hopped on X to make it clear that he is still a free agent.

“No,” Hardy responded on X to someone asking if he had signed with TNA Wrestling. “I’m a free agent. I will appear when I want to appear.”

Earlier this week, Hardy addressed his free agent status and claimed he was speaking with both WWE and AEW about potential deals.

“I mean, full disclosure, I am doing what I should be doing as a free agent — creating hype around myself,” he said. “Yes, I have been speaking with AEW constantly. I have been speaking with WWE. I’ve been speaking with several people across several different platforms. So I think the next couple of weeks are going to be fun.”