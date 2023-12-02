Update On Pay Per View Buys For AEW Full Gear 2023

Last month, AEW presented its Full Gear event from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles with a loaded card, and it was a pay-per-view success.

AEW President Tony Khan stated after the show, while speaking to the media, that the show is expected to have over 100,000 buys and finish ahead of WrestleDream. That trend appears to be promising.

The main event of Full Gear was MJF retaining the World Heavyweight Title over Jay White. Swerve Strickland defeated “Hangman” Adam Page in a classic Texas Death match, and Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida to win her record-tying third AEW Women’s World Title.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that TV purchases are up 31.2 percent from WrestleDream in October.

Meltzer went on to say, “But about 135,000 [total] buys looks a reasonable estimate at this point, could be a little higher or lower.”

The increase in TV purchases from the first to the second week was 36.3 percent.