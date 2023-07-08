Update On R-Truth Making His In-Ring WWE Return

WWE appears to be bringing back one of their veterans after being on the sidelines for several months.

R-Truth was working for WWE NXT before suffering a torn quad during a singles match with Grayson Waller in November when he flipped over the top rope. It was revealed days later that he had undergone surgery.

During a live stream in January, R-Truth stated that while a second surgery was required due to an infection, he is likely to return sooner than people believe.

R-Truth teased on Twitter in April that he would be returning to television “soon.”

According to PWInsider.com, R-Truth was spotted earlier this week in Birmingham, Alabama. He was most likely there to be examined as part of the preparations for a possible return to the ring.